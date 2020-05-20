All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

9501 Reymont Street

9501 Reymont Street · No Longer Available
Location

9501 Reymont Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
playground
community garden
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
9501 Reymont Street Available 02/01/20 Furnished 1-Bedroom Apartment in Laureate Park at Lake Nona - Includes Electric, Water, Cable, Internet and more! - Gorgeous, fully furnished, above garage apartment in the desirable Laureate Park at Lake Nona community.

This apartment is located above the garage of a single family home and features private access. Electric, water, cable, internet, community amenities and new high end furnishings all included with rent! Aquatic and Fitness Center access included at no additional charge!

Cutting edge wi-fi speed is 200 times faster than the average American home. Top tier cable package includes movie channels and DVR. Alarm service also included! High end front load washer and dryer included. Just bring your suitcase this will be the easiest move youll make!

Functional floor plan features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and open living space with modern finishes through out.

Laureate Park is conveniently located right next to Lake Nona's Medical City and provides convenient access to the Orlando International Airport, new US Tennis Association World Headquarters and many unique dining experiences. Community amenities include Community Garden, Fitness Center, Resort Style Aquatic Center, Lakehouse Event Venue, playgrounds, walking trails, running trails, biking trails, and pocket parks throughout the neighborhood.

No smoking permitted.

Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property.

For more information or to schedule a private showing CALL 407-476-0476.

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being exclusively marketed by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Orlando area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3212414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 Reymont Street have any available units?
9501 Reymont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9501 Reymont Street have?
Some of 9501 Reymont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 Reymont Street currently offering any rent specials?
9501 Reymont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 Reymont Street pet-friendly?
No, 9501 Reymont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9501 Reymont Street offer parking?
Yes, 9501 Reymont Street offers parking.
Does 9501 Reymont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9501 Reymont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 Reymont Street have a pool?
Yes, 9501 Reymont Street has a pool.
Does 9501 Reymont Street have accessible units?
No, 9501 Reymont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 Reymont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9501 Reymont Street does not have units with dishwashers.

