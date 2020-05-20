Amenities

9501 Reymont Street Available 02/01/20 Furnished 1-Bedroom Apartment in Laureate Park at Lake Nona - Includes Electric, Water, Cable, Internet and more! - Gorgeous, fully furnished, above garage apartment in the desirable Laureate Park at Lake Nona community.



This apartment is located above the garage of a single family home and features private access. Electric, water, cable, internet, community amenities and new high end furnishings all included with rent! Aquatic and Fitness Center access included at no additional charge!



Cutting edge wi-fi speed is 200 times faster than the average American home. Top tier cable package includes movie channels and DVR. Alarm service also included! High end front load washer and dryer included. Just bring your suitcase this will be the easiest move youll make!



Functional floor plan features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and open living space with modern finishes through out.



Laureate Park is conveniently located right next to Lake Nona's Medical City and provides convenient access to the Orlando International Airport, new US Tennis Association World Headquarters and many unique dining experiences. Community amenities include Community Garden, Fitness Center, Resort Style Aquatic Center, Lakehouse Event Venue, playgrounds, walking trails, running trails, biking trails, and pocket parks throughout the neighborhood.



No smoking permitted.



Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property.



For more information or to schedule a private showing CALL 407-476-0476.



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being exclusively marketed by Fusilier Management Group.



View more Orlando area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?



No Pets Allowed



