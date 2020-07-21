9493 Candice Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning

BEAUTIFUL HOME/ LAKE NONA AREA - BEAUTIFUL HOME/ LAKE NONA AREA Live in this beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage (with brick paver driveway) including indoor utility room with washer/dryer, seperate shower/tub in master bath and split floor plan. (Our office caps roommates at three per property). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more information.



(RLNE5156964)