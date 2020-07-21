All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

9493 Candice Court

9493 Candice Court · No Longer Available
Location

9493 Candice Court, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL HOME/ LAKE NONA AREA - BEAUTIFUL HOME/ LAKE NONA AREA Live in this beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage (with brick paver driveway) including indoor utility room with washer/dryer, seperate shower/tub in master bath and split floor plan. (Our office caps roommates at three per property). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more information.

(RLNE5156964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9493 Candice Court have any available units?
9493 Candice Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9493 Candice Court have?
Some of 9493 Candice Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9493 Candice Court currently offering any rent specials?
9493 Candice Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9493 Candice Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9493 Candice Court is pet friendly.
Does 9493 Candice Court offer parking?
Yes, 9493 Candice Court offers parking.
Does 9493 Candice Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9493 Candice Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9493 Candice Court have a pool?
No, 9493 Candice Court does not have a pool.
Does 9493 Candice Court have accessible units?
No, 9493 Candice Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9493 Candice Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9493 Candice Court does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

