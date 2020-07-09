9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET

Amenities

Desirable Lake Nona town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage! Nona Preserve is fully gated and monitored by a 24hr virtual attendant. This is a corner unit with beautiful water views and plenty of guest parking. A beautiful leaded glass door opens to the first floor with ceramic tile throughout, including custom inlays. The open concept living/kitchen area features stainless steel appliances, tall cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, and a slate accent wall on the kitchen island breakfast bar and ceiling wired for surround sound. The stairway has a large picture window giving you lots of natural light. Upstairs has recessed ceiling lights, three bedrooms, two baths, an area for a desk workspace. The master suite features water views, tray ceiling, surround sound wiring with rear speakers already installed, walk-in closet, dual sinks, walk-in shower and a Jacuzzi tub. The front load washer/dryer closet is conveniently located upstairs close to the bedrooms. The two-car garage has overhead storage and provides ample room to store your “toys” and park your vehicles inside and on the double driveway. Community features all of life's amenities including parks, community pool, playground and Clubhouse with media room and fitness center. The well maintained tree lined streets with sidewalks, parks, and open spaces provide the country feel across from popular restaurants like Nona Blue, Panera, etc... Great schools, great location, ready for you to move-in by July 1st!