Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET
Last updated June 4 2020

9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET

9487 Silver Buttonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9487 Silver Buttonwood Street, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
Desirable Lake Nona town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage! Nona Preserve is fully gated and monitored by a 24hr virtual attendant. This is a corner unit with beautiful water views and plenty of guest parking. A beautiful leaded glass door opens to the first floor with ceramic tile throughout, including custom inlays. The open concept living/kitchen area features stainless steel appliances, tall cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, and a slate accent wall on the kitchen island breakfast bar and ceiling wired for surround sound. The stairway has a large picture window giving you lots of natural light. Upstairs has recessed ceiling lights, three bedrooms, two baths, an area for a desk workspace. The master suite features water views, tray ceiling, surround sound wiring with rear speakers already installed, walk-in closet, dual sinks, walk-in shower and a Jacuzzi tub. The front load washer/dryer closet is conveniently located upstairs close to the bedrooms. The two-car garage has overhead storage and provides ample room to store your “toys” and park your vehicles inside and on the double driveway. Community features all of life's amenities including parks, community pool, playground and Clubhouse with media room and fitness center. The well maintained tree lined streets with sidewalks, parks, and open spaces provide the country feel across from popular restaurants like Nona Blue, Panera, etc... Great schools, great location, ready for you to move-in by July 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have any available units?
9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have?
Some of 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9487 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.

