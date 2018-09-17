9475 SAMUELSON COURT

Amenities

Don’t miss your chance to lease this Immaculate 5 Bed- 4.5 Bath Estate Pool Home in Laureate Park at Lake Nona! Previously the Premier Model Home for David Weekley, this home features Pristine Finishes throughout with all the upgrades one could imagine! Entering the home, the beautiful Engineered Wood Floors catch your eye as you make your way past a Private Study and Dining Room that lead the way into the Open Kitchen and Great Room highlighted by 24ft Vaulted Ceilings! The Impeccable Kitchen features a Large Island, Custom Expresso Cabinets w/ Smoked Glass Lit Upper Cabinets and GE Monogram Appliances (Gas). Off the Great Room is a Huge Covered Lanai featuring a Summer Kitchen and Floating Fireplace all overlooking the Resort Style Pool, Perfect for Entertaining Guest and Family Fun! Downstairs is the amazing Master Suit accented by Custom Wood Beams and a Beautiful Master Bath w/ a Huge Walk-In Shower and His/Her Vanities! Upstairs are 3 Large Bedrooms and an Incredible Media & Game Room featuring a Huge Bar w/ Island and Wine Fridge! The Home’s Upgrades include whole house Crestron Automation System, Solar Panels, Custom Trim/Crown Molding throughout, Upgraded Lighting throughout and much more! This home WILL NOT LAST LONG! Call Today for a Private Tour!