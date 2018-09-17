All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9475 SAMUELSON COURT

9475 Samuelson Court · No Longer Available
Location

9475 Samuelson Court, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Don’t miss your chance to lease this Immaculate 5 Bed- 4.5 Bath Estate Pool Home in Laureate Park at Lake Nona! Previously the Premier Model Home for David Weekley, this home features Pristine Finishes throughout with all the upgrades one could imagine! Entering the home, the beautiful Engineered Wood Floors catch your eye as you make your way past a Private Study and Dining Room that lead the way into the Open Kitchen and Great Room highlighted by 24ft Vaulted Ceilings! The Impeccable Kitchen features a Large Island, Custom Expresso Cabinets w/ Smoked Glass Lit Upper Cabinets and GE Monogram Appliances (Gas). Off the Great Room is a Huge Covered Lanai featuring a Summer Kitchen and Floating Fireplace all overlooking the Resort Style Pool, Perfect for Entertaining Guest and Family Fun! Downstairs is the amazing Master Suit accented by Custom Wood Beams and a Beautiful Master Bath w/ a Huge Walk-In Shower and His/Her Vanities! Upstairs are 3 Large Bedrooms and an Incredible Media & Game Room featuring a Huge Bar w/ Island and Wine Fridge! The Home’s Upgrades include whole house Crestron Automation System, Solar Panels, Custom Trim/Crown Molding throughout, Upgraded Lighting throughout and much more! This home WILL NOT LAST LONG! Call Today for a Private Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9475 SAMUELSON COURT have any available units?
9475 SAMUELSON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9475 SAMUELSON COURT have?
Some of 9475 SAMUELSON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9475 SAMUELSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9475 SAMUELSON COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9475 SAMUELSON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9475 SAMUELSON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9475 SAMUELSON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9475 SAMUELSON COURT does offer parking.
Does 9475 SAMUELSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9475 SAMUELSON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9475 SAMUELSON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9475 SAMUELSON COURT has a pool.
Does 9475 SAMUELSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 9475 SAMUELSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9475 SAMUELSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9475 SAMUELSON COURT has units with dishwashers.
