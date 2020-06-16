Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

9459 Merrifield Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Home! Move in Ready! IN LAUREATTE @ LAKE NONA - Great custom-built home with Two story house 3/Bedrooms and 2/bathrooms. Ceramic Tiles throughout the house except for the bedrooms. Beautiful well-maintained Two-story home, formal living and dining spaces and a dream kitchen. Located in Laureate Park @ Lake Nona. All the bedrooms have carpet. All Appliances are included. It has plenty upgraded like Crown Molding, Two Laundry room one on each floor. Kitchen has upgraded 42" Cabinet with a Solid Counter-top, Tiles floor, and carpet, High ceilings. front porch. It is just minutes to Medical City, VA Hospital, Medical School, 417 Express Way and 528 Expressway, About 35 Minutes to Cocoa Beach, 10 Minutes to the Orlando International Airport. Near great schools. Laureate Park residents enjoy the benefits of gigabit connectivity through fiber optic state of the art network. ____________________________________________________________________

NOTE: Every person 18+ must apply at $55 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5062931)