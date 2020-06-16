All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9459 Merrifield Street

9459 Merrifield Street · (321) 443-2156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9459 Merrifield Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9459 Merrifield Street · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2464 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
9459 Merrifield Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Home! Move in Ready! IN LAUREATTE @ LAKE NONA - Great custom-built home with Two story house 3/Bedrooms and 2/bathrooms. Ceramic Tiles throughout the house except for the bedrooms. Beautiful well-maintained Two-story home, formal living and dining spaces and a dream kitchen. Located in Laureate Park @ Lake Nona. All the bedrooms have carpet. All Appliances are included. It has plenty upgraded like Crown Molding, Two Laundry room one on each floor. Kitchen has upgraded 42" Cabinet with a Solid Counter-top, Tiles floor, and carpet, High ceilings. front porch. It is just minutes to Medical City, VA Hospital, Medical School, 417 Express Way and 528 Expressway, About 35 Minutes to Cocoa Beach, 10 Minutes to the Orlando International Airport. Near great schools. Laureate Park residents enjoy the benefits of gigabit connectivity through fiber optic state of the art network. ____________________________________________________________________
NOTE: Every person 18+ must apply at $55 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5062931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9459 Merrifield Street have any available units?
9459 Merrifield Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9459 Merrifield Street have?
Some of 9459 Merrifield Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9459 Merrifield Street currently offering any rent specials?
9459 Merrifield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9459 Merrifield Street pet-friendly?
No, 9459 Merrifield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9459 Merrifield Street offer parking?
No, 9459 Merrifield Street does not offer parking.
Does 9459 Merrifield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9459 Merrifield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9459 Merrifield Street have a pool?
No, 9459 Merrifield Street does not have a pool.
Does 9459 Merrifield Street have accessible units?
No, 9459 Merrifield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9459 Merrifield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9459 Merrifield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
