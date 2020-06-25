9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful like new townhouse built in 2012. Gourmet kitchen, All stainless appliances, granite counters an island in the kitchen. Large 42" upgraded wood cabinets with tiled backsplash, All 18x18 tile downstairs. Paddle Fans . ,Dual sinks in the master bath with granite counters, Walk in closet, Tray ceiling in the master and much much more. This townhouse has every upgrade. It also has a two car garage. There is a community pool, fitness and a playground. it is also located near the airport, and the newmedical city. Come and see this one today!!!!!!! No Cats.