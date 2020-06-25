All apartments in Orlando
9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET

9455 Tawnyberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

9455 Tawnyberry Street, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful like new townhouse built in 2012. Gourmet kitchen, All stainless appliances, granite counters an island in the kitchen. Large 42" upgraded wood cabinets with tiled backsplash, All 18x18 tile downstairs. Paddle Fans . ,Dual sinks in the master bath with granite counters, Walk in closet, Tray ceiling in the master and much much more. This townhouse has every upgrade. It also has a two car garage. There is a community pool, fitness and a playground. it is also located near the airport, and the newmedical city. Come and see this one today!!!!!!! No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET have any available units?
9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET have?
Some of 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET offers parking.
Does 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET has a pool.
Does 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9455 TAWNYBERRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
