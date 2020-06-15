9442 Candice Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom ... Lake Nona, quiet cul-de sac - Quiet street, privacy in backyard. New flooring in family rooms. Lake Nona, close to shopping, airport and highways.Contact agent today for appointment to view this home. W. Psychoyos, 407-544-3990, wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1700.00

First month's rent = $1700.00

Administration fee: $125.00



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,

AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3970291)