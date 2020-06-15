All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9442 Candice Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9442 Candice Ct.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:58 AM

9442 Candice Ct.

9442 Candice Court · (407) 544-3990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
LaVina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9442 Candice Court, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9442 Candice Ct. · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom ... Lake Nona, quiet cul-de sac - Quiet street, privacy in backyard. New flooring in family rooms. Lake Nona, close to shopping, airport and highways.Contact agent today for appointment to view this home. W. Psychoyos, 407-544-3990, wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1700.00
First month's rent = $1700.00
Administration fee: $125.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3970291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9442 Candice Ct. have any available units?
9442 Candice Ct. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 9442 Candice Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9442 Candice Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9442 Candice Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 9442 Candice Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9442 Candice Ct. offer parking?
No, 9442 Candice Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 9442 Candice Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9442 Candice Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9442 Candice Ct. have a pool?
No, 9442 Candice Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9442 Candice Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9442 Candice Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9442 Candice Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9442 Candice Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9442 Candice Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9442 Candice Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9442 Candice Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity