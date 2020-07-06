943 KENSINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport ceiling fan fireplace

Will maintained Corner property! Located on quiet cul-de-sac on large lot, comes with Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 outdoor large storage sheds & Double Carport. Home has excellent layout with ceiling fans in each room and beautiful fireplace in the Living room. Beautiful kitchen that boasts 42” wood cabinets and granite counter tops with back splash and plenty of natural light. Features include laundry room and linen closet. New roof. Home with backyard overlooking beautiful conservation open view with no rear neighbors for your privacy. Only minutes to attractions area and other theme parks, Restaurants, Shopping, & Schools. Easy access to the Hwy 50 & JYP… Take advantage of this opportunity!!!