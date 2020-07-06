All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
943 KENSINGTON DRIVE
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

943 KENSINGTON DRIVE

943 Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

943 Kensington Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
West Colonial

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Will maintained Corner property! Located on quiet cul-de-sac on large lot, comes with Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 outdoor large storage sheds & Double Carport. Home has excellent layout with ceiling fans in each room and beautiful fireplace in the Living room. Beautiful kitchen that boasts 42” wood cabinets and granite counter tops with back splash and plenty of natural light. Features include laundry room and linen closet. New roof. Home with backyard overlooking beautiful conservation open view with no rear neighbors for your privacy. Only minutes to attractions area and other theme parks, Restaurants, Shopping, & Schools. Easy access to the Hwy 50 & JYP… Take advantage of this opportunity!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
943 KENSINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
943 KENSINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 KENSINGTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

