All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9422 Candice Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9422 Candice Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9422 Candice Ct

9422 Candice Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
LaVina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9422 Candice Court, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Lake Nona area 4 BR home - Gorgeous Wood Laminate floors - Available Now. Please contact **Chris Paul for showings @ 321-277-7609. Include property address, your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**

You will love this spacious 4 BR home in the Lake Nona area. The layout is open and features new wood laminate floors throughout the home. The large rooms and split plan combined with the conservation lot give you all the space and privacy you could want. With all that and a super convenient location this house has all you need to call it home.

Please contact **Chris Paul for showings @ 321-277-7609. Include property address, your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**

(RLNE4579679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9422 Candice Ct have any available units?
9422 Candice Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 9422 Candice Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9422 Candice Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9422 Candice Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9422 Candice Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9422 Candice Ct offer parking?
No, 9422 Candice Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9422 Candice Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9422 Candice Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9422 Candice Ct have a pool?
No, 9422 Candice Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9422 Candice Ct have accessible units?
No, 9422 Candice Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9422 Candice Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9422 Candice Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9422 Candice Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9422 Candice Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach