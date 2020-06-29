9301 Venezia Plantation Drive

Amenities

STUNNING HOME IN BELLA VISTA AT TIVOLI WOODS - Move right into this well maintained home located in the Bella Vista at Tivoli Woods community in the Southeast Orlando area. This Home features new architectural shingle roof, new exterior paint, new kitchen appliances, and beautiful engineered wood floors / tiles. This spacious, single story home offers functional living spaces with formal living and dining rooms, kitchen over looking family room, office area and split bedroom floor plan. Bella Vista at Tivoli Wood community amenities include community pool, basketball court, playground and picnic area. This Southeast Orlando home is conveniently located off Econlockhatchee Rd in between Lee Vista Blvd and Curryford Rd for easy access to the Greenway (417), the Orlando International Airport, the new Lee Vista Promenade shopping center, Waterford Lakes and the Lake Nona area.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. To view this home contact Mo at 407-571-1441.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5156936)