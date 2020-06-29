All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

9301 Venezia Plantation Drive

9301 Venezia Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9301 Venezia Plantation Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
STUNNING HOME IN BELLA VISTA AT TIVOLI WOODS - Move right into this well maintained home located in the Bella Vista at Tivoli Woods community in the Southeast Orlando area. This Home features new architectural shingle roof, new exterior paint, new kitchen appliances, and beautiful engineered wood floors / tiles. This spacious, single story home offers functional living spaces with formal living and dining rooms, kitchen over looking family room, office area and split bedroom floor plan. Bella Vista at Tivoli Wood community amenities include community pool, basketball court, playground and picnic area. This Southeast Orlando home is conveniently located off Econlockhatchee Rd in between Lee Vista Blvd and Curryford Rd for easy access to the Greenway (417), the Orlando International Airport, the new Lee Vista Promenade shopping center, Waterford Lakes and the Lake Nona area.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. To view this home contact Mo at 407-571-1441.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5156936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive have any available units?
9301 Venezia Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive have?
Some of 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9301 Venezia Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive offer parking?
No, 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive has a pool.
Does 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9301 Venezia Plantation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
