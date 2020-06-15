All apartments in Orlando
9279 Northlake Parkway
9279 Northlake Parkway

9279 Northlake Parkway · (407) 855-0331
Location

9279 Northlake Parkway, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9279 Northlake Parkway · Avail. Jun 26

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1911 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
9279 Northlake Parkway Available 06/26/20 Modern 3/2.5 with Two Car Garage Townhouse Located in Northlake Park at Lake Nona - Modern 3/2.5 with Two Car Garage Townhouse Located in Northlake Park at Lake Nona that includes YMCA membership! it will be Available 6/26/20! This upgraded home has a foyer followed by a spacious dining room area and beautiful tile floors that cover the first floor. The kitchen was recently remodeled with top of the line appliances, quartz countertops and a specially unique breakfast bar. The kitchen opens up to the family room, an inviting area, brightened up by the large sliding glass doors that face the a large private patio. The first floor also includes a guest bath and utility closet. As you go up the stairs you will find beautiful dark wood flooring that continues on to the hallway and all three bedrooms. The spacious master suite offers his and hers closets while the master bath boasts his and hers sinks and a garden tub with a separate shower. Washer and Dryer included as convenience items only. This wonderful green Lake Nona community will keep you busy with its fishing pier, parks, playground, tennis courts and dog park. The YMCA has an outdoor Olympic pool, soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts. Located conveniently to all major highways, medical center, and many new amenities in the area. Pets will be considered; HOA maximum 2 pets allowed per unit. HOA approval required; up to 15 days.

(RLNE3853640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9279 Northlake Parkway have any available units?
9279 Northlake Parkway has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9279 Northlake Parkway have?
Some of 9279 Northlake Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9279 Northlake Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9279 Northlake Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9279 Northlake Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 9279 Northlake Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 9279 Northlake Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 9279 Northlake Parkway does offer parking.
Does 9279 Northlake Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9279 Northlake Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9279 Northlake Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 9279 Northlake Parkway has a pool.
Does 9279 Northlake Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9279 Northlake Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9279 Northlake Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 9279 Northlake Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
