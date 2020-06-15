Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground pool garage tennis court

9279 Northlake Parkway Available 06/26/20 Modern 3/2.5 with Two Car Garage Townhouse Located in Northlake Park at Lake Nona - Modern 3/2.5 with Two Car Garage Townhouse Located in Northlake Park at Lake Nona that includes YMCA membership! it will be Available 6/26/20! This upgraded home has a foyer followed by a spacious dining room area and beautiful tile floors that cover the first floor. The kitchen was recently remodeled with top of the line appliances, quartz countertops and a specially unique breakfast bar. The kitchen opens up to the family room, an inviting area, brightened up by the large sliding glass doors that face the a large private patio. The first floor also includes a guest bath and utility closet. As you go up the stairs you will find beautiful dark wood flooring that continues on to the hallway and all three bedrooms. The spacious master suite offers his and hers closets while the master bath boasts his and hers sinks and a garden tub with a separate shower. Washer and Dryer included as convenience items only. This wonderful green Lake Nona community will keep you busy with its fishing pier, parks, playground, tennis courts and dog park. The YMCA has an outdoor Olympic pool, soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts. Located conveniently to all major highways, medical center, and many new amenities in the area. Pets will be considered; HOA maximum 2 pets allowed per unit. HOA approval required; up to 15 days.



(RLNE3853640)