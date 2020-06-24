9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Located in Lake Nona's North Lake Park this beautiful townhouse features bamboo flooring and a sophisticated open concept layout. Step through your front door to a powder bathroom on your left and a dining room on your right that leads you into your galley style kitchen featuring granite countertops, breakfast bar, closet pantry and washer and dryer. Your spacious family room looks out onto your private brick patio separating you from your oversized 1 car garage. Upstairs find your master bedroom with 2 closets and a bathroom with dual sinks and a large garden tub and shower. The second bedroom also has an en suite bathroom in addition to a large walk in closet. This townhome has ample storage and in excellent condition. The community includes the YMCA (membership included in the HOA fees) with an Olympic size pool, fitness facilities and loads of outdoor play space. It is an easy walk to the North Lake Park Elementary school, park, Panera Bread, and numerous other restaurants and shopping. A short drive to Orlando International Airport, UCF, Full Sail University, Beaches and major roads. This townhome is move in ready- don't let it pass you by!