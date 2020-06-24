All apartments in Orlando
9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET
9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET

9181 Camden Gardens Street · No Longer Available
Location

9181 Camden Gardens Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Located in Lake Nona's North Lake Park this beautiful townhouse features bamboo flooring and a sophisticated open concept layout. Step through your front door to a powder bathroom on your left and a dining room on your right that leads you into your galley style kitchen featuring granite countertops, breakfast bar, closet pantry and washer and dryer. Your spacious family room looks out onto your private brick patio separating you from your oversized 1 car garage. Upstairs find your master bedroom with 2 closets and a bathroom with dual sinks and a large garden tub and shower. The second bedroom also has an en suite bathroom in addition to a large walk in closet. This townhome has ample storage and in excellent condition. The community includes the YMCA (membership included in the HOA fees) with an Olympic size pool, fitness facilities and loads of outdoor play space. It is an easy walk to the North Lake Park Elementary school, park, Panera Bread, and numerous other restaurants and shopping. A short drive to Orlando International Airport, UCF, Full Sail University, Beaches and major roads. This townhome is move in ready- don't let it pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have any available units?
9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have?
Some of 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET offers parking.
Does 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET has a pool.
Does 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have accessible units?
No, 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9181 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET has units with dishwashers.
