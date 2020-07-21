All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

918 S Summerlin Ave

918 S Summerlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

918 S Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Delaney Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
From top to bottom this home has it all! Just short of 4000 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, an office with built in desks, dining room, living room and gourmet kitchen with high end Viking appliances that includes a pop up ventilation system in the cooktop. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs in the living areas and the office, with carpet in the bedroom. Upstairs is the master bedroom with an elegant master bathroom that has a stand up shower with an upgraded shower head and 4 body spray heads as well as a huge garden tub. The master bedroom walk in closet is enormous, and you can enjoy the beautiful view of the lake across the street on the extended balcony that goes across the entire front of the home. The oversized bonus room also has an entrance to the front patio and is perfect for a play room or upstairs living room, with plenty of storage in the built in bookcase. The two additional bedrooms upstairs are very spacious and share the additional upstairs bathroom. Last but not least the media room upstairs has built in stadium seating and is wired for surround sound with unique lighting and built in speakers in the front wall. Perfect for enjoying movies or big sporting events. Tenant has the use of one side of the unattached garage and the entire attached garage. Complete lawn care in included in the rent. Located in the heart of Delaney park this home is near everything that you need. Close to I4, 408, and downtown Orlando. Minutes from tons of local shopping, dining, and nightlife.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 S Summerlin Ave have any available units?
918 S Summerlin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 S Summerlin Ave have?
Some of 918 S Summerlin Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 S Summerlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
918 S Summerlin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 S Summerlin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 S Summerlin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 918 S Summerlin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 918 S Summerlin Ave offers parking.
Does 918 S Summerlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 S Summerlin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 S Summerlin Ave have a pool?
No, 918 S Summerlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 918 S Summerlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 918 S Summerlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 918 S Summerlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 S Summerlin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
