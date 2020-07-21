918 S Summerlin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

From top to bottom this home has it all! Just short of 4000 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, an office with built in desks, dining room, living room and gourmet kitchen with high end Viking appliances that includes a pop up ventilation system in the cooktop. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs in the living areas and the office, with carpet in the bedroom. Upstairs is the master bedroom with an elegant master bathroom that has a stand up shower with an upgraded shower head and 4 body spray heads as well as a huge garden tub. The master bedroom walk in closet is enormous, and you can enjoy the beautiful view of the lake across the street on the extended balcony that goes across the entire front of the home. The oversized bonus room also has an entrance to the front patio and is perfect for a play room or upstairs living room, with plenty of storage in the built in bookcase. The two additional bedrooms upstairs are very spacious and share the additional upstairs bathroom. Last but not least the media room upstairs has built in stadium seating and is wired for surround sound with unique lighting and built in speakers in the front wall. Perfect for enjoying movies or big sporting events. Tenant has the use of one side of the unattached garage and the entire attached garage. Complete lawn care in included in the rent. Located in the heart of Delaney park this home is near everything that you need. Close to I4, 408, and downtown Orlando. Minutes from tons of local shopping, dining, and nightlife.



