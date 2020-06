917 S Alder Ave

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: May 15, 2019



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,250.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,350.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,350.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***