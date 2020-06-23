912 Oregon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Charming Pool Home - Updated home in Lake Highland Heights! Hardwood floors throughout with a tiled sun room (not included in square footage). Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops, bathrooms have been renovated and the home has newer windows and all new fans and light fixtures. Large screened in pool and covered lanai that is perfect for entertaining! Pool and lawn care is included in the rent. Call Sara at 407-797-1447 to schedule a viewing for this wonderful home!



(RLNE5424553)