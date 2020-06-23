All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

912 Oregon Street

912 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

912 Oregon Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Park Lake- Highland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Charming Pool Home - Updated home in Lake Highland Heights! Hardwood floors throughout with a tiled sun room (not included in square footage). Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops, bathrooms have been renovated and the home has newer windows and all new fans and light fixtures. Large screened in pool and covered lanai that is perfect for entertaining! Pool and lawn care is included in the rent. Call Sara at 407-797-1447 to schedule a viewing for this wonderful home!

(RLNE5424553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Oregon Street have any available units?
912 Oregon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Oregon Street have?
Some of 912 Oregon Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 Oregon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Oregon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Oregon Street is pet friendly.
Does 912 Oregon Street offer parking?
No, 912 Oregon Street does not offer parking.
Does 912 Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Oregon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Oregon Street have a pool?
Yes, 912 Oregon Street has a pool.
Does 912 Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 912 Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Oregon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

