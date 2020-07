Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Front Unit of Duplex in Colonialtown - Check out this clean, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Ceramic tile throughout, updated kitchen, eating space just off kitchen and a large living area. Laundry room with w/d hook-ups and plenty of storage space. Also has a one car covered carport.

Lawn service is included in the rent.



Call Donna to schedule your showing. 407-719-5532



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5787595)