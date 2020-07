Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Great Opportunity to live right in the middle of College Park on a sought after brick street, West Yale. Quaint front porch and a fenced backyard. Walk to Edgewater Drive and enjoy the ultimate amenities just down the street.. Orlando's finest dining, charming boutiques and shops make living well in downtown College Park easy! Close access to major highways, minutes from downtown, Florida Hospital & Winter Park. Call today to see this move-in ready, charming Cape Cod residence.