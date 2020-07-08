8997 Fullerwood Avenue

Amenities

Brand new beautifully appointed town-home located in Randal Park community available now! - Brand new beautifully appointed town-home located in Randal Park community available now! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home boast top of the line stainless steal appliances, fresh modern paint, 10 foot ceilings, tile through out first floor and brand-new carpet on 2nd, paved fenced courtyard and 2 car garage. Community features 8 neighborhood parks, including a 5-acre central park. Adjacent to 300 acres of preserved wilderness and open space, Randal Park features a community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, workout facility, miles of biking/hiking trails and boardwalks as well as acres of woodlands. Close to Airport, medical city and A rated schools. Pets will be considered.



