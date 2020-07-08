All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8997 Fullerwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8997 Fullerwood Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8997 Fullerwood Avenue

8997 Fullerwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8997 Fullerwood Avenue, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand new beautifully appointed town-home located in Randal Park community available now! - Brand new beautifully appointed town-home located in Randal Park community available now! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home boast top of the line stainless steal appliances, fresh modern paint, 10 foot ceilings, tile through out first floor and brand-new carpet on 2nd, paved fenced courtyard and 2 car garage. Community features 8 neighborhood parks, including a 5-acre central park. Adjacent to 300 acres of preserved wilderness and open space, Randal Park features a community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, workout facility, miles of biking/hiking trails and boardwalks as well as acres of woodlands. Close to Airport, medical city and A rated schools. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5307101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8997 Fullerwood Avenue have any available units?
8997 Fullerwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8997 Fullerwood Avenue have?
Some of 8997 Fullerwood Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8997 Fullerwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8997 Fullerwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8997 Fullerwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8997 Fullerwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8997 Fullerwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8997 Fullerwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 8997 Fullerwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8997 Fullerwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8997 Fullerwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8997 Fullerwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 8997 Fullerwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8997 Fullerwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8997 Fullerwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8997 Fullerwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach