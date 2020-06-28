All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:39 PM

8983 Hildreth Avenue

8983 Hildreth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8983 Hildreth Avenue, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome!!!! with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Randal Park is a master-planned community where 750 families will find everything they need to live and play. within minutes of Medical City, Orlando International Airport, UCF and downtown. Randal Park features a community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, workout facility, miles of biking/hiking trails and boardwalks as well as acres of woodlands. PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL OR TEXT to request a showing, thank you.

County: Orange

Subdiv: RANDAL PK PH 3C

Beds: 3
Baths: 2/1

Style: Townhouse

Pool: Community

SqFt Heated: 1564

Rent Price: $1,800

Rental Rate Type: Monthly

Furnishings: Unfurnished

Year Built: 2015

Application Fee: $65.00 Per Person

Garage/Carport: 2 Car Garage, Attached

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8983 Hildreth Avenue have any available units?
8983 Hildreth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8983 Hildreth Avenue have?
Some of 8983 Hildreth Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8983 Hildreth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8983 Hildreth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8983 Hildreth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8983 Hildreth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8983 Hildreth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8983 Hildreth Avenue offers parking.
Does 8983 Hildreth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8983 Hildreth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8983 Hildreth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8983 Hildreth Avenue has a pool.
Does 8983 Hildreth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8983 Hildreth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8983 Hildreth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8983 Hildreth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
