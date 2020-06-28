8983 Hildreth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful townhome!!!! with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Randal Park is a master-planned community where 750 families will find everything they need to live and play. within minutes of Medical City, Orlando International Airport, UCF and downtown. Randal Park features a community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, workout facility, miles of biking/hiking trails and boardwalks as well as acres of woodlands. PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL OR TEXT to request a showing, thank you.



County: Orange



Subdiv: RANDAL PK PH 3C



Beds: 3

Baths: 2/1



Style: Townhouse



Pool: Community



SqFt Heated: 1564



Rent Price: $1,800



Rental Rate Type: Monthly



Furnishings: Unfurnished



Year Built: 2015



Application Fee: $65.00 Per Person



Garage/Carport: 2 Car Garage, Attached