8983 Hildreth Avenue

Beautiful townhome!!!! with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Randal Park is a master-planned community where 750 families will find everything they need to live and play. within minutes of Medical City, Orlando International Airport, UCF and downtown. Randal Park features a community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, workout facility, miles of biking/hiking trails and boardwalks as well as acres of woodlands. PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL OR TEXT to request a showing, thank you.
County: Orange
Subdiv: RANDAL PK PH 3C
Beds: 3
Baths: 2/1
Style: Townhouse
Pool: Community
SqFt Heated: 1564
Rent Price: $1,800
Rental Rate Type: Monthly
Furnishings: Unfurnished
Year Built: 2015
Application Fee: $65.00 Per Person
Garage/Carport: 2 Car Garage, Attached