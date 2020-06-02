All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

8952 hildreth ave.

8952 Hildreth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8952 Hildreth Avenue, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Beautiful Townhouse located in one of the most desired communities in the Lake Nona area. 3 bedroom , 2,5 bath, and beautiful private patio. This property is located just steps from SunBlaze Elementary School and a few minutes from the most modern middle school in the area. It has an excellent fitness center, a salt-treated pool, a splash pad, miles of sidewalks and bike routes, playgrounds, and beautiful natural landscapes that surround it. In addition to these benefits, the luminosity has very easy access, since it is strategically located just minutes from the 417 highway. It really is an opportunity to live in an excellent area, with the best schools, access and with an excellent environment for you and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8952 hildreth ave. have any available units?
8952 hildreth ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8952 hildreth ave. have?
Some of 8952 hildreth ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8952 hildreth ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8952 hildreth ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8952 hildreth ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8952 hildreth ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8952 hildreth ave. offer parking?
No, 8952 hildreth ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8952 hildreth ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8952 hildreth ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8952 hildreth ave. have a pool?
Yes, 8952 hildreth ave. has a pool.
Does 8952 hildreth ave. have accessible units?
No, 8952 hildreth ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8952 hildreth ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8952 hildreth ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

