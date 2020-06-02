8952 hildreth ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool

Beautiful Townhouse located in one of the most desired communities in the Lake Nona area. 3 bedroom , 2,5 bath, and beautiful private patio. This property is located just steps from SunBlaze Elementary School and a few minutes from the most modern middle school in the area. It has an excellent fitness center, a salt-treated pool, a splash pad, miles of sidewalks and bike routes, playgrounds, and beautiful natural landscapes that surround it. In addition to these benefits, the luminosity has very easy access, since it is strategically located just minutes from the 417 highway. It really is an opportunity to live in an excellent area, with the best schools, access and with an excellent environment for you and your family.