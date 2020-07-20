8925 Lee Vista Blvd

Amenities
Central Park Lee Vista Condo-Orlando - Property Id: 101934
Beautiful condo, look like a town house. Centrally located in the East side of Orlando, 10 min to Orlando International Airport(MCO), East Florida Hospital, Nemours Hospital, Narcoosee Ave, Close access to 417 & 528 expressway, 45 min to cocoa beach, Publix Plaza at the cornes, 417 will take you to UCF, 528 will take you to the beah and the west side of Orlando. Very spacious rooms, new AC, and tiles flooring.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101934
Property Id 101934
(RLNE4727489)