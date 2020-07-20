All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

8925 Lee Vista Blvd

8925 Lee Vista Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8925 Lee Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Central Park Lee Vista Condo-Orlando - Property Id: 101934

Beautiful condo, look like a town house. Centrally located in the East side of Orlando, 10 min to Orlando International Airport(MCO), East Florida Hospital, Nemours Hospital, Narcoosee Ave, Close access to 417 & 528 expressway, 45 min to cocoa beach, Publix Plaza at the cornes, 417 will take you to UCF, 528 will take you to the beah and the west side of Orlando. Very spacious rooms, new AC, and tiles flooring.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101934
Property Id 101934

(RLNE4727489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8925 Lee Vista Blvd have any available units?
8925 Lee Vista Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8925 Lee Vista Blvd have?
Some of 8925 Lee Vista Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8925 Lee Vista Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8925 Lee Vista Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8925 Lee Vista Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8925 Lee Vista Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8925 Lee Vista Blvd offer parking?
No, 8925 Lee Vista Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 8925 Lee Vista Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8925 Lee Vista Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8925 Lee Vista Blvd have a pool?
No, 8925 Lee Vista Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8925 Lee Vista Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8925 Lee Vista Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8925 Lee Vista Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8925 Lee Vista Blvd has units with dishwashers.
