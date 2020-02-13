8890 HASTINGS BEACH BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the Vista Lakes community. As you walk in, you are greeted by formal living and dining room areas. The kitchen features an open concept with breakfast bar and a separate nook area. The master suite has a walking closet and a very comfortable master bathroom with garden tub, dual vanities and separate shower. The two additional bedrooms are spacious and have great closet space. The Vista Lakes community offers a lot of amenities, including community pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, baseball field, soccer field and so much more! Located only minutes from Orlando International airport, 417, shopping and entertainment. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.STILL AVAILABLE AS OF 11/18