Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT HOME NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS ROOM WITH SEPARATE BATHROOM COULD BE USED FOR IN-LAWS HAS REAR ENTRY DOOR. CEILING FANS IN EVERY BEDROOM, MASTER HAS HIS AND HERS CLOSETS LARGE BONUS ROOM COULD BE USE AS SECOND LIVING ROOM AREA. OWNER REQUIRES MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE FOR NEW APPLICANTS.