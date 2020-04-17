All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM

8736 CRICK ALLEY

8736 Crick Alley · No Longer Available
Location

8736 Crick Alley, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Nice new 4 bedroom house is available for renting in the heart of Medical City .located in desirable Laureate Park Lake Nona!!! Free internet and Cable TV and gym are included. This inviting 4 bedroom, 3 Full bathroom home sits on a well-manicured lot with rear-entry garage. The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. The master suite boasts french doors that lead out to the back porch, as well as a master bathroom with dual vanities and a large walk-in shower. The open kitchen's oversized island is perfect for preparing a meal while socializing with guests in the attached family room and dining room. Laureate Park offers its residents an active lifestyle with its aquatic center, fitness center, numerous pocket parks and playgrounds, and serene walking and biking trails. Located just walking distance from Lake Nona Medical City, restaurants and shops, and with easy access to major highways, minutes away from the Orlando International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8736 CRICK ALLEY have any available units?
8736 CRICK ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8736 CRICK ALLEY have?
Some of 8736 CRICK ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8736 CRICK ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
8736 CRICK ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8736 CRICK ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 8736 CRICK ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8736 CRICK ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 8736 CRICK ALLEY offers parking.
Does 8736 CRICK ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8736 CRICK ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8736 CRICK ALLEY have a pool?
No, 8736 CRICK ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 8736 CRICK ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 8736 CRICK ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 8736 CRICK ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8736 CRICK ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
