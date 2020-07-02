All apartments in Orlando
8671 Martinson St -PO-

8671 Martinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

8671 Martinson Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Listing Agent: Nicole Perpillant Email : nicoleperpillant@gmail.com - Amazing opportunity to live in the heart of Laureate Park in this LUXURY single family home . 4 bedrooms, crown moulding, gourmet kitchen, wine shelf built-ins, screened in lanai,
separate formal dining room, kitchen bar, and 6 person eat-in area make this home perfect for hosting friends and family. The owners have spared no expense in this spacious home. This
home does have a finished garage apartment that is occupied, the 3 car garage is available to tenants with at least 2 vehicle spaces inside the garage and on the oversized driveway. Do
not miss seeing this beauty in person. Application fee is $90 per person. There is also a $200 HOA application fee (required) which provides access to all of the amenities offered by
LAUREATE PARK MASTER ASSOCIATION MANAGEMENT

(RLNE5467636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8671 Martinson St -PO- have any available units?
8671 Martinson St -PO- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 8671 Martinson St -PO- currently offering any rent specials?
8671 Martinson St -PO- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8671 Martinson St -PO- pet-friendly?
No, 8671 Martinson St -PO- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8671 Martinson St -PO- offer parking?
Yes, 8671 Martinson St -PO- offers parking.
Does 8671 Martinson St -PO- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8671 Martinson St -PO- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8671 Martinson St -PO- have a pool?
No, 8671 Martinson St -PO- does not have a pool.
Does 8671 Martinson St -PO- have accessible units?
No, 8671 Martinson St -PO- does not have accessible units.
Does 8671 Martinson St -PO- have units with dishwashers?
No, 8671 Martinson St -PO- does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8671 Martinson St -PO- have units with air conditioning?
No, 8671 Martinson St -PO- does not have units with air conditioning.

