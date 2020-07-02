8671 Martinson St -PO

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Listing Agent: Nicole Perpillant Email : nicoleperpillant@gmail.com - Amazing opportunity to live in the heart of Laureate Park in this LUXURY single family home . 4 bedrooms, crown moulding, gourmet kitchen, wine shelf built-ins, screened in lanai,

separate formal dining room, kitchen bar, and 6 person eat-in area make this home perfect for hosting friends and family. The owners have spared no expense in this spacious home. This

home does have a finished garage apartment that is occupied, the 3 car garage is available to tenants with at least 2 vehicle spaces inside the garage and on the oversized driveway. Do

not miss seeing this beauty in person. Application fee is $90 per person. There is also a $200 HOA application fee (required) which provides access to all of the amenities offered by

LAUREATE PARK MASTER ASSOCIATION MANAGEMENT



(RLNE5467636)