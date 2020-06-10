8668 ELDER LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Stunning 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome in Lake Nona! The first floor includes two master suites, a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, carpet in bedrooms and tile in the rest of the home. Tile roof, brick paver driveway, brick paver walkway, screened patio, cozy front porch, and upstairs balcony have beautiful water views. Community includes access to Village Walk's fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, lap pool, tennis courts, basketball court, and playgrounds. 2 car garage.