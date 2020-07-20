All apartments in Orlando
8647 Vedder Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8647 Vedder Ln

8647 Vedder Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8647 Vedder Lane, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 03/11/19 Beautiful Townhouse 3 Beds/2.5 Baths for Rent - Property Id: 101360

Beautiful Townhouse 3 beds/2.5 Baths for rent at Randal Park. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, very modern kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry. Spacious floor plan with tile throughout the first floor, laundry in the 2nd floor for your convenience & nice patio for you to relax. The house contains two car garage. Walking distance from an "A" rated elementary school. The community offers a resort style pool, a splash area, gym, biking rails & playground. Close to majors highways, Orlando International Airport (OIA) & multiple dining options.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8647 Vedder Ln have any available units?
8647 Vedder Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8647 Vedder Ln have?
Some of 8647 Vedder Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8647 Vedder Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8647 Vedder Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8647 Vedder Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8647 Vedder Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8647 Vedder Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8647 Vedder Ln offers parking.
Does 8647 Vedder Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8647 Vedder Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8647 Vedder Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8647 Vedder Ln has a pool.
Does 8647 Vedder Ln have accessible units?
No, 8647 Vedder Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8647 Vedder Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8647 Vedder Ln has units with dishwashers.
