8647 Vedder Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 03/11/19 Beautiful Townhouse 3 Beds/2.5 Baths for Rent - Property Id: 101360



Beautiful Townhouse 3 beds/2.5 Baths for rent at Randal Park. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, very modern kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry. Spacious floor plan with tile throughout the first floor, laundry in the 2nd floor for your convenience & nice patio for you to relax. The house contains two car garage. Walking distance from an "A" rated elementary school. The community offers a resort style pool, a splash area, gym, biking rails & playground. Close to majors highways, Orlando International Airport (OIA) & multiple dining options.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101360

Property Id 101360



(RLNE4719434)