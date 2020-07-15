All apartments in Orlando
8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD

8636 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard · (407) 489-3300
Location

8636 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2464 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
garage
This like-new 2 story home features a 1st floor master suite, large kitchen featuring an island built for entertaining, and an eat-in space, family room features vaulted ceilings for an open and airy feeling, formal dining room and office to left and right of foyer. The second story features 3 additional bedrooms, loft and full bathroom. The home features a covered walkway to the 3 car garage, fenced in back yard and railing on the front and back porch.This home was built in 2014 by David Weekly Homes. Laureate Park is located in an impressive community next to Lake Nona's Medical City. Enjoy the 44 miles of biking, jogging, and walking trails inside the community. Unique shopping with a 1 million sqft outdoor mall being built just 1 mile away. Enjoy all the amenities Laureate Park offers - aquatic center, fitness center, dog park, community garden, tons of parks and green spaces!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have any available units?
8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
