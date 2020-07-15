8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park gym parking garage

This like-new 2 story home features a 1st floor master suite, large kitchen featuring an island built for entertaining, and an eat-in space, family room features vaulted ceilings for an open and airy feeling, formal dining room and office to left and right of foyer. The second story features 3 additional bedrooms, loft and full bathroom. The home features a covered walkway to the 3 car garage, fenced in back yard and railing on the front and back porch.This home was built in 2014 by David Weekly Homes. Laureate Park is located in an impressive community next to Lake Nona's Medical City. Enjoy the 44 miles of biking, jogging, and walking trails inside the community. Unique shopping with a 1 million sqft outdoor mall being built just 1 mile away. Enjoy all the amenities Laureate Park offers - aquatic center, fitness center, dog park, community garden, tons of parks and green spaces!