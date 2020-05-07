Amenities

8620 Elder Lane Available 02/21/20 Unique Town House Lake View at Village Walk Lake Nona 4 Bedroom 3 full bathroom - Unique Town House with spectacular lake front and club house view from two miles from Medical City. This three-bedroom, three-bath property is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE ,ALARM SYSTEM, LANDSCAPING and Recreational areas ARE INCLUDED WITH THE RENT. Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room, ART STUDIO, HAIR SALON AND SPA. The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (with carpet in the bedrooms), four spacious bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized closet, master bathroom with his/hers vanities and separate shower and Listello tile. Kitchen includes stainless appliances with granite surface counter-tops. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see it has the almost all the upgrades as the model Town House . Call Listing Agent Laura Alves 407-4967616 for more information and showings request.



No Pets Allowed



