Last updated October 2 2019 at 1:33 PM

860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401

860 N Orange Ave Unit 401 · No Longer Available
Location

860 N Orange Ave Unit 401, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 Available 10/11/19 Downtown 1/1 with fireplace and city view - Great 1/1 with a city view from your private balcony! Located in convenient downtown condo with deeded garage parking included! - This condo has wood floor's in the living and bedroom area with tile in the kitchen and bath. We have Two pools, fitness center, laundry facilities on site. Pet Friendly Community!
The washer & dryer are leased to this unit which will add an additional $45.00 per month onto your rent.

(RLNE1999684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 have any available units?
860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 have?
Some of 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 currently offering any rent specials?
860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 is pet friendly.
Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 offer parking?
Yes, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 offers parking.
Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 have a pool?
Yes, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 has a pool.
Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 have accessible units?
No, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 does not have units with dishwashers.

