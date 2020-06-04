Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

860 North Orange Avenue Unit 401 Available 10/11/19 Downtown 1/1 with fireplace and city view - Great 1/1 with a city view from your private balcony! Located in convenient downtown condo with deeded garage parking included! - This condo has wood floor's in the living and bedroom area with tile in the kitchen and bath. We have Two pools, fitness center, laundry facilities on site. Pet Friendly Community!

The washer & dryer are leased to this unit which will add an additional $45.00 per month onto your rent.



