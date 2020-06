Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool elevator business center

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking pool

Lovely 4th floor unit, just steps from the elevator and available for immediate occupancy. No Pets. Come see why Park North is in demand as such a great location! If you work downtown, a short walk to the business center; if you work north of town, just 2 minutes to I-4 or the 408. Park North boasts 2 beautiful pools, a fitness center, a business center, a reception room and private, secure, gated parking!