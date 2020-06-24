Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system gym pool tennis court

8565 Lake Windham Avenue Available 05/01/20 ***APPLICATION PENDING-DO NOT APPLY!!*** 3/2.5 near Lake Nona with bonus room** - ***APPLICATION PENDING-DO NOT APPLY!!***



This 2200sq foot newer home has 3 bedrooms plus a den. The master bath has large vanity with double sink, garden tub and standing shower. Guest bath also has double sink with tub and shower combo. Open eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, middle island, dishwasher and built in microwave. Inside utility room with full size washer and dryer. Carpet and tile flooring. Screened patio with sliding glass door access from dining room and master bedroom. Neutral colors. Window treatments. Fenced yard. Alarm system. Community has pool, tennis courts, gym and playroom. Close to 528 beach line and 417. Great schools. Lawn care and landscaping included. LB RV



(RLNE4743766)