All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8565 Lake Windham Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8565 Lake Windham Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

8565 Lake Windham Avenue

8565 Lake Windham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8565 Lake Windham Avenue, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
pool
tennis court
8565 Lake Windham Avenue Available 05/01/20 ***APPLICATION PENDING-DO NOT APPLY!!*** 3/2.5 near Lake Nona with bonus room** - ***APPLICATION PENDING-DO NOT APPLY!!***

This 2200sq foot newer home has 3 bedrooms plus a den. The master bath has large vanity with double sink, garden tub and standing shower. Guest bath also has double sink with tub and shower combo. Open eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, middle island, dishwasher and built in microwave. Inside utility room with full size washer and dryer. Carpet and tile flooring. Screened patio with sliding glass door access from dining room and master bedroom. Neutral colors. Window treatments. Fenced yard. Alarm system. Community has pool, tennis courts, gym and playroom. Close to 528 beach line and 417. Great schools. Lawn care and landscaping included. LB RV

(RLNE4743766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8565 Lake Windham Avenue have any available units?
8565 Lake Windham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8565 Lake Windham Avenue have?
Some of 8565 Lake Windham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8565 Lake Windham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8565 Lake Windham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8565 Lake Windham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8565 Lake Windham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8565 Lake Windham Avenue offer parking?
No, 8565 Lake Windham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8565 Lake Windham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8565 Lake Windham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8565 Lake Windham Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8565 Lake Windham Avenue has a pool.
Does 8565 Lake Windham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8565 Lake Windham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8565 Lake Windham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8565 Lake Windham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach