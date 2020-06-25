8548 Martinson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access volleyball court

This beautiful two story home has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood floors on the first floor and a covered patio. Lawn care is included. Small pets OK with fee.

Resort style pool, fitness center and volleyball courts included with rent, along with cable and internet. Landlord will pay the $200 HOA fee for the tenants!!!

Garage apartment is rented separately and the tenant uses one space in the driveway. Tenant in the main house has exclusive access to the 3 car garage.

Located minutes from Medical City and easy access to the 417.

Don't miss out! Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401 Applications available at www.KWRentsOrlando.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,215, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,315, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.