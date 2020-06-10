84 W Muriel St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Bungalow Duplex - Property Id: 42881



Stunning two bedroom, two bath with one car garage. Spacious front porch and open concept living. Wood floors, 10ft ceilings with crown molding and an abundance of natural light. Designer kitchen with 42' wood cabinets, black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. New washer and dryer included! Great school districts. Walking distance to Downtown Orlando SODO district.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/42881

