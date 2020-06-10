All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 84 W Muriel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
84 W Muriel St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

84 W Muriel St

84 West Muriel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Orange
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

84 West Muriel Street, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Bungalow Duplex - Property Id: 42881

Stunning two bedroom, two bath with one car garage. Spacious front porch and open concept living. Wood floors, 10ft ceilings with crown molding and an abundance of natural light. Designer kitchen with 42' wood cabinets, black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. New washer and dryer included! Great school districts. Walking distance to Downtown Orlando SODO district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/42881
Property Id 42881

(RLNE5782492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 W Muriel St have any available units?
84 W Muriel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 W Muriel St have?
Some of 84 W Muriel St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 W Muriel St currently offering any rent specials?
84 W Muriel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 W Muriel St pet-friendly?
No, 84 W Muriel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 84 W Muriel St offer parking?
Yes, 84 W Muriel St does offer parking.
Does 84 W Muriel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 W Muriel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 W Muriel St have a pool?
No, 84 W Muriel St does not have a pool.
Does 84 W Muriel St have accessible units?
No, 84 W Muriel St does not have accessible units.
Does 84 W Muriel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 W Muriel St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach