Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

839 Altaloma Ave Available 03/15/19 - Large spacious living room with wood floors.. Fully equipped Kitchen located in the center of the home for entertaining guests in the adjacent family room or enjoying the peaceful scenery of the courtyard. All bedrooms are located upstairs, Large Master bedroom with private balcony. Master bathroom has double sinks, One-car garage which you come in from Illinois Street. There is a Community pool across from Fern Creek Elementary. Lawn care included. Owner may consider a pet at owners discretion with a pet fee..



