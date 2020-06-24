All apartments in Orlando
839 Altaloma Ave

Location

839 Altaloma Ave, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
839 Altaloma Ave Available 03/15/19 - Large spacious living room with wood floors.. Fully equipped Kitchen located in the center of the home for entertaining guests in the adjacent family room or enjoying the peaceful scenery of the courtyard. All bedrooms are located upstairs, Large Master bedroom with private balcony. Master bathroom has double sinks, One-car garage which you come in from Illinois Street. There is a Community pool across from Fern Creek Elementary. Lawn care included. Owner may consider a pet at owners discretion with a pet fee..

(RLNE3781428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Altaloma Ave have any available units?
839 Altaloma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Altaloma Ave have?
Some of 839 Altaloma Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Altaloma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
839 Altaloma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Altaloma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Altaloma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 839 Altaloma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 839 Altaloma Ave offers parking.
Does 839 Altaloma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Altaloma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Altaloma Ave have a pool?
Yes, 839 Altaloma Ave has a pool.
Does 839 Altaloma Ave have accessible units?
No, 839 Altaloma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Altaloma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Altaloma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
