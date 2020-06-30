All apartments in Orlando
8383 Mistral Dr.

8383 Mistral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8383 Mistral Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Laureate Park at Lake Nona! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Amazing second floor apartment, in Laureate Park at Lake Nona, located in the heart of medical city. The interior layout is very open and spacious. The kitchen offers elegant granite counter tops, GE appliances and stately 42" wood cabinets.

Laureate Park is Lake Nona's newest community with many energy saving features such as Low E windows and energy saving lighting package. It offers a unique Fiber optic cable and high speed fiber optic Internet. Laureate Park at Lake Nona will offer exclusive recreational amenities including: Adult pool, children's pool and restaurants.

12 - Month Minimum Lease
Internet, Cable, and utilities included in rent

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.
Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Small pets only. Limit 1 under 25lbs.There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio.
www.BelmontManagementGroup.com
www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE3826692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8383 Mistral Dr. have any available units?
8383 Mistral Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8383 Mistral Dr. have?
Some of 8383 Mistral Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8383 Mistral Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8383 Mistral Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8383 Mistral Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8383 Mistral Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8383 Mistral Dr. offer parking?
No, 8383 Mistral Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8383 Mistral Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8383 Mistral Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8383 Mistral Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8383 Mistral Dr. has a pool.
Does 8383 Mistral Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8383 Mistral Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8383 Mistral Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8383 Mistral Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

