8383 Mistral Dr.

1 Bed 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Laureate Park at Lake Nona! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Amazing second floor apartment, in Laureate Park at Lake Nona, located in the heart of medical city. The interior layout is very open and spacious. The kitchen offers elegant granite counter tops, GE appliances and stately 42" wood cabinets.



Laureate Park is Lake Nona's newest community with many energy saving features such as Low E windows and energy saving lighting package. It offers a unique Fiber optic cable and high speed fiber optic Internet. Laureate Park at Lake Nona will offer exclusive recreational amenities including: Adult pool, children's pool and restaurants.



12 - Month Minimum Lease

Internet, Cable, and utilities included in rent



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



Small pets only. Limit 1 under 25lbs.There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio.

