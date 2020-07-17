8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE

Amenities

Open, airy, spacious, and bright as you enter into formal living room and dining room. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets perfect for cooking and entertaining. Contemporary lighting throughout with plenty of natural light as well! Master Bedroom downstairs with 3 guest bedrooms upstairs adds to the split floorplan. Carpet and Ceramic Tile throughout. 2 Car garage. Close to the 417 for access to OIA, Nemours and all attractions in Orlando. Fitness Park, Tennis Courts and Playground. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).