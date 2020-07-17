All apartments in Orlando
8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE
8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE

8337 Westcott Shore Drive · (407) 629-6330
Location

8337 Westcott Shore Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,088

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2247 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Open, airy, spacious, and bright as you enter into formal living room and dining room. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets perfect for cooking and entertaining. Contemporary lighting throughout with plenty of natural light as well! Master Bedroom downstairs with 3 guest bedrooms upstairs adds to the split floorplan. Carpet and Ceramic Tile throughout. 2 Car garage. Close to the 417 for access to OIA, Nemours and all attractions in Orlando. Fitness Park, Tennis Courts and Playground. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,088 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
