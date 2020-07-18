831 Lowell Blvd 12

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit 12 Available 08/07/19 Condo C12 at On Baldwin Pond - Granite - No Carpet - Property Id: 140173



You can move in August 7th! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has some extra nice features: hardwood cabinets, granite counters, black appliances, no carpet, washer/dryer included and more. It's on the ground floor super close to parking too! The community was just repainted this spring and the buildings are built with tons of concrete so they are much quieter that the typical apartment. The community is just outside Baldwin Park and only 3 miles from downtown Orlando. Call Joe right away before someone else takes it! or ask me for a video walk through of this exact condo.

