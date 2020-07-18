All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 831 Lowell Blvd 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
831 Lowell Blvd 12
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

831 Lowell Blvd 12

831 Lowell Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Colonial Town Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

831 Lowell Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonial Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 12 Available 08/07/19 Condo C12 at On Baldwin Pond - Granite - No Carpet - Property Id: 140173

You can move in August 7th! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has some extra nice features: hardwood cabinets, granite counters, black appliances, no carpet, washer/dryer included and more. It's on the ground floor super close to parking too! The community was just repainted this spring and the buildings are built with tons of concrete so they are much quieter that the typical apartment. The community is just outside Baldwin Park and only 3 miles from downtown Orlando. Call Joe right away before someone else takes it! or ask me for a video walk through of this exact condo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140173p
Property Id 140173

(RLNE5043679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Lowell Blvd 12 have any available units?
831 Lowell Blvd 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Lowell Blvd 12 have?
Some of 831 Lowell Blvd 12's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Lowell Blvd 12 currently offering any rent specials?
831 Lowell Blvd 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Lowell Blvd 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 Lowell Blvd 12 is pet friendly.
Does 831 Lowell Blvd 12 offer parking?
Yes, 831 Lowell Blvd 12 offers parking.
Does 831 Lowell Blvd 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Lowell Blvd 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Lowell Blvd 12 have a pool?
No, 831 Lowell Blvd 12 does not have a pool.
Does 831 Lowell Blvd 12 have accessible units?
No, 831 Lowell Blvd 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Lowell Blvd 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Lowell Blvd 12 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach