827 Lowell Blvd 21

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit 21 Available 05/21/20 Condo #21 outside Baldwin Park at On Baldwin Pond - Property Id: 146052



We have been deemed an essential business, and can do no contact tours and electronic leases! This condo is in a quiet community that is only 50 feet from Baldwin Park! Our community just received a new look this year, plus you get so many extras in this condo:

-Wood laminate floors

-Walk to Baldwin Park

-3 Miles to downtown Orlando

-Quiet construction (Our buildings are made with real concrete - why would you want to live in a noisy wood building?)

-Crown molding, custom paint

-Washer/dryer

-Separate dining room and ceiling fan

-On site manager and maintenance

-Lakeside swimming pool fishing pier and picnic area

-Professionally cleaned

Condos in our community rent so quickly when they become available. Call Joe quickly on this one at 407-894-1911.

One month deposit. Up to two pets are allowed (breed restrictions) with a $350 pet fee each. One parking pass is included. A 2nd pass is available at $50/month or you can use street parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146052

