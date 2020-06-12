All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
827 Lowell Blvd 21
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

827 Lowell Blvd 21

827 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

827 Lowell Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonial Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit 21 Available 05/21/20 Condo #21 outside Baldwin Park at On Baldwin Pond - Property Id: 146052

We have been deemed an essential business, and can do no contact tours and electronic leases! This condo is in a quiet community that is only 50 feet from Baldwin Park! Our community just received a new look this year, plus you get so many extras in this condo:
-Wood laminate floors
-Walk to Baldwin Park
-3 Miles to downtown Orlando
-Quiet construction (Our buildings are made with real concrete - why would you want to live in a noisy wood building?)
-Crown molding, custom paint
-Washer/dryer
-Separate dining room and ceiling fan
-On site manager and maintenance
-Lakeside swimming pool fishing pier and picnic area
-Professionally cleaned
Condos in our community rent so quickly when they become available. Call Joe quickly on this one at 407-894-1911.
One month deposit. Up to two pets are allowed (breed restrictions) with a $350 pet fee each. One parking pass is included. A 2nd pass is available at $50/month or you can use street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146052
Property Id 146052

(RLNE5714218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Lowell Blvd 21 have any available units?
827 Lowell Blvd 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Lowell Blvd 21 have?
Some of 827 Lowell Blvd 21's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Lowell Blvd 21 currently offering any rent specials?
827 Lowell Blvd 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Lowell Blvd 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 Lowell Blvd 21 is pet friendly.
Does 827 Lowell Blvd 21 offer parking?
Yes, 827 Lowell Blvd 21 offers parking.
Does 827 Lowell Blvd 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 Lowell Blvd 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Lowell Blvd 21 have a pool?
Yes, 827 Lowell Blvd 21 has a pool.
Does 827 Lowell Blvd 21 have accessible units?
No, 827 Lowell Blvd 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Lowell Blvd 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Lowell Blvd 21 has units with dishwashers.

