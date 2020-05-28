8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

CORNER UNIT TOWNHOME IN RANDAL PARK offers ceramic tile flooring, with carpet in bedrooms, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large granite island, deluxe cabinetry. Down stairs Master bathroom has shower and double sink. Upstairs loft ideal for home office or second living area, utility room with washer and dryer. Enjoy outdoor Florida living inside your private fenced oasis ,two car garage and much more! Top rated schools in the area with the elementary school located within the community.. The community is LOADED w/amenities to include 8 parks, 5-acre central park, community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, fitness center, & biking/hiking trails. Conveniently located to airport & easy access to 528 & 417



Available on April 15, 2019