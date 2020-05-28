All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:09 PM

8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD

8203 Randal Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8203 Randal Park Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
CORNER UNIT TOWNHOME IN RANDAL PARK offers ceramic tile flooring, with carpet in bedrooms, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large granite island, deluxe cabinetry. Down stairs Master bathroom has shower and double sink. Upstairs loft ideal for home office or second living area, utility room with washer and dryer. Enjoy outdoor Florida living inside your private fenced oasis ,two car garage and much more! Top rated schools in the area with the elementary school located within the community.. The community is LOADED w/amenities to include 8 parks, 5-acre central park, community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, fitness center, & biking/hiking trails. Conveniently located to airport & easy access to 528 & 417

Available on April 15, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have any available units?
8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8203 RANDAL PARK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach