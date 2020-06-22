All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8202 Bellow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8202 Bellow Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8202 Bellow Street

8202 Bellow St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8202 Bellow St, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious and modern home with 4/3.5/2 +bonus room and office is located in desirable Laureate Park at Lake Nona and will be available 11/21/18. The community features a resort style pool, market, restaurant, biking and walking trails, dog parks and fitness center. This open and airy home impresses as soon as you walk in to high ceiling in the foyer which leads into a formal dining room. A large well appointed kitchen features granite counters and 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances with a cozy breakfast nook overlooking a private backyard. The large family room has plenty of windows to let in natural light. A cozy office area with built in cabinetry sits of a private niche on the first floor along with a half bath. The first floor has wood floors in the living areas and is has upgraded carpet upstairs. The spacious master bedroom is on the 2nd floor and features an intimate balcony and a large closet. The master bath features double sinks and ample cabinetry. Two amply sized bedrooms are separated by a Jack and Jill bath and the 4th bedroom boasts a private bath and is across the hall from the upstairs rear balcony. Upstairs you will also find a bonus room area and the utility room. This home is ideally located, close to entertainment, restaurants, major highways and Medical City. Basic Cable and Internet Included. Sorry, no pets accepted.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8202 Bellow Street have any available units?
8202 Bellow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8202 Bellow Street have?
Some of 8202 Bellow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8202 Bellow Street currently offering any rent specials?
8202 Bellow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 Bellow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8202 Bellow Street is pet friendly.
Does 8202 Bellow Street offer parking?
No, 8202 Bellow Street does not offer parking.
Does 8202 Bellow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8202 Bellow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 Bellow Street have a pool?
Yes, 8202 Bellow Street has a pool.
Does 8202 Bellow Street have accessible units?
No, 8202 Bellow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 Bellow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8202 Bellow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach