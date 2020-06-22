8202 Bellow Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym pool dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Spacious and modern home with 4/3.5/2 +bonus room and office is located in desirable Laureate Park at Lake Nona and will be available 11/21/18. The community features a resort style pool, market, restaurant, biking and walking trails, dog parks and fitness center. This open and airy home impresses as soon as you walk in to high ceiling in the foyer which leads into a formal dining room. A large well appointed kitchen features granite counters and 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances with a cozy breakfast nook overlooking a private backyard. The large family room has plenty of windows to let in natural light. A cozy office area with built in cabinetry sits of a private niche on the first floor along with a half bath. The first floor has wood floors in the living areas and is has upgraded carpet upstairs. The spacious master bedroom is on the 2nd floor and features an intimate balcony and a large closet. The master bath features double sinks and ample cabinetry. Two amply sized bedrooms are separated by a Jack and Jill bath and the 4th bedroom boasts a private bath and is across the hall from the upstairs rear balcony. Upstairs you will also find a bonus room area and the utility room. This home is ideally located, close to entertainment, restaurants, major highways and Medical City. Basic Cable and Internet Included. Sorry, no pets accepted.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.