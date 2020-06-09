8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful home has everything you need and more! Inside, you’ll find beautiful tile floors and stylish lighting fixtures. You’ll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Additionally, this gorgeous home features a covered, sparkling, in-ground pool. Don’t miss out on this home! Apply online today!

Please know there’s a $95 monthly pool service fee in addition to the rent. One of our vendors will service the pool once a week and handle repairs if needed