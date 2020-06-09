All apartments in Orlando
8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:17 PM

8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE

8165 St. Andrews Circle · (855) 406-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8165 St. Andrews Circle, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home has everything you need and more! Inside, you’ll find beautiful tile floors and stylish lighting fixtures. You’ll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Additionally, this gorgeous home features a covered, sparkling, in-ground pool. Don’t miss out on this home! Apply online today!
Please know there’s a $95 monthly pool service fee in addition to the rent. One of our vendors will service the pool once a week and handle repairs if needed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have any available units?
8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have?
Some of 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8165 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
