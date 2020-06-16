All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:26 PM

810 E CONCORD STREET

810 Concord Street · (407) 629-6330
Location

810 Concord Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,288

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The inviting, large open front porch welcomes you to this Downtown Lake Eola Heights Historic District home featuring three bedrooms & two full baths including hardwood floors, ceramic tile, crown molding and great floor plan including remodeled upstairs master suite. One of ten yards that was on the 2006 Lake Eola Heights Garden Tour. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 E CONCORD STREET have any available units?
810 E CONCORD STREET has a unit available for $2,288 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 E CONCORD STREET have?
Some of 810 E CONCORD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 E CONCORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
810 E CONCORD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 E CONCORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 E CONCORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 810 E CONCORD STREET offer parking?
No, 810 E CONCORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 810 E CONCORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 E CONCORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 E CONCORD STREET have a pool?
No, 810 E CONCORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 810 E CONCORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 810 E CONCORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 810 E CONCORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 E CONCORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
