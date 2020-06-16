810 E CONCORD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The inviting, large open front porch welcomes you to this Downtown Lake Eola Heights Historic District home featuring three bedrooms & two full baths including hardwood floors, ceramic tile, crown molding and great floor plan including remodeled upstairs master suite. One of ten yards that was on the 2006 Lake Eola Heights Garden Tour. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and a non-refundable pet fee.