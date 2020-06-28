All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

809 South Street

809 E South Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 E South Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
809 South Street Available 10/01/19 GREAT DOWNTOWN LAKE FRONT TOWNHOME FOR RENT - PENDING - This spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex townhome features living room with fireplace, glass sliding doors to screened in patio, generous kitchen with eat in area, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and inside utility with full size washer/dryer. 1/2 bath downstairs for guest. Upstairs has a master suite with glass doors to deck overlooking Lake Olive. Ample second bedroom. One car garage with inside entry. Available October 1, 2019

(RLNE5079137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 South Street have any available units?
809 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 South Street have?
Some of 809 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 809 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 809 South Street offers parking.
Does 809 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 South Street have a pool?
No, 809 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 809 South Street have accessible units?
No, 809 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
