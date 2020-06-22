8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Rental includes pool and lawn maintenance. 4/2 Newly RENOVATED! Very modern and in excellent show condition. PERFECT LOCATION with EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT! This beautiful POOL HOME offers a great floor plan as well as being nearby shopping plazas, and unlimited restaurants! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Saint Andrews walking distance to A rated Metrowest Elementary School. Just off of the front foyer the Home Office or extra functional space tp make your own and a separate dining area. Large Master Bedroom and Master bath has whirlpool, dual vanities, separate shower and a walk-in closet. Split floor plan with three more bedrooms and a second full bath. Large laundry room is convenient to all of the bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops, casual eating/breakfast nook and pantry. Kitchen overlooks the screened in lanai and large heated swimming pool. Meticulously landscaped yard, fenced in on all sides with 6' privacy fence. Rent includes lawn and pool maintenance.