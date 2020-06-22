All apartments in Orlando
8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:11 AM

8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE

8089 St. Andrews Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8089 St. Andrews Circle, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rental includes pool and lawn maintenance. 4/2 Newly RENOVATED! Very modern and in excellent show condition. PERFECT LOCATION with EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT! This beautiful POOL HOME offers a great floor plan as well as being nearby shopping plazas, and unlimited restaurants! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Saint Andrews walking distance to A rated Metrowest Elementary School. Just off of the front foyer the Home Office or extra functional space tp make your own and a separate dining area. Large Master Bedroom and Master bath has whirlpool, dual vanities, separate shower and a walk-in closet. Split floor plan with three more bedrooms and a second full bath. Large laundry room is convenient to all of the bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops, casual eating/breakfast nook and pantry. Kitchen overlooks the screened in lanai and large heated swimming pool. Meticulously landscaped yard, fenced in on all sides with 6' privacy fence. Rent includes lawn and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have any available units?
8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have?
Some of 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8089 SAINT ANDREWS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
