Lake Nona Area New 3 Bedrm Townhome For Rent SEE TERMS -

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: NOW



Price: $1999/mo

8075 Nemours Pkwy

Orlando, Florida 32827

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Laureate Park

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Property Sub Type: Two Story Townhome

Square Ft: 1776

Year Built: 2018



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*Move In Ready

*2 Car Garage

*Upstairs Balcony

*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub

*Granite Countertops

*42 Cabinets

*Tile Flooring

*Carpeted Bedrooms

*1 Gibabyte Internet Service INCLUDED

*130+ Channel Cable TV INCLUDED

*COMMUNITY Playground

*JUST 30 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando

*JUST 10 MINUTES To The Airport

*CONVENIENT To 417

*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools

*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

*AVAILABLE: NOW



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL-417 S toward Orlando Intl Airport, take the Lake Nona Blvd S exit 19, turn left onto Lake Nona Blvd, left onto Nemours Pkwy.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



