Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8075 Nemours Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8075 Nemours Pkwy

8075 Nemours Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

8075 Nemours Parkway, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lake Nona Area New 3 Bedrm Townhome For Rent SEE TERMS -
APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,999.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2,150.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2,150.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1999/mo
8075 Nemours Pkwy
Orlando, Florida 32827
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Laureate Park
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Property Sub Type: Two Story Townhome
Square Ft: 1776
Year Built: 2018

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Move In Ready
*2 Car Garage
*Upstairs Balcony
*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub
*Granite Countertops
*42 Cabinets
*Tile Flooring
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*1 Gibabyte Internet Service INCLUDED
*130+ Channel Cable TV INCLUDED
*COMMUNITY Playground
*JUST 30 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 10 MINUTES To The Airport
*CONVENIENT To 417
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL-417 S toward Orlando Intl Airport, take the Lake Nona Blvd S exit 19, turn left onto Lake Nona Blvd, left onto Nemours Pkwy.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

(RLNE4547495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8075 Nemours Pkwy have any available units?
8075 Nemours Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8075 Nemours Pkwy have?
Some of 8075 Nemours Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8075 Nemours Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
8075 Nemours Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8075 Nemours Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 8075 Nemours Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 8075 Nemours Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 8075 Nemours Pkwy offers parking.
Does 8075 Nemours Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8075 Nemours Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8075 Nemours Pkwy have a pool?
No, 8075 Nemours Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 8075 Nemours Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 8075 Nemours Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 8075 Nemours Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 8075 Nemours Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
