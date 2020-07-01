All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 806 S MILLS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
806 S MILLS AVENUE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

806 S MILLS AVENUE

806 Mills Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

806 Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute house in a great location. Wood floors in living room, dining room and bedrooms. Lots of windows offer natural light throughout. Bonus florida room is perfect for an office, den or extra living space. One car garage with door opener and washer/dryer included. Large fenced back yard with concrete patio plus utility shed. Just a few houses down from 903 Mills Market and around the corner from picturesque Lake Davis. Convenient location between downtown Orlando, SODO, the Milk District and the Hourglass district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 S MILLS AVENUE have any available units?
806 S MILLS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 S MILLS AVENUE have?
Some of 806 S MILLS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 S MILLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
806 S MILLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 S MILLS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 806 S MILLS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 806 S MILLS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 806 S MILLS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 806 S MILLS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 S MILLS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 S MILLS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 806 S MILLS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 806 S MILLS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 806 S MILLS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 806 S MILLS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 S MILLS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach