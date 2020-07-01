806 S MILLS AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute house in a great location. Wood floors in living room, dining room and bedrooms. Lots of windows offer natural light throughout. Bonus florida room is perfect for an office, den or extra living space. One car garage with door opener and washer/dryer included. Large fenced back yard with concrete patio plus utility shed. Just a few houses down from 903 Mills Market and around the corner from picturesque Lake Davis. Convenient location between downtown Orlando, SODO, the Milk District and the Hourglass district.