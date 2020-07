Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

*****OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED***** Thank your for your interest in our unit this property has been rented and no longer available for rent.

This apartment is downstairs and in the back of a 4 unit building. The wood-frame apartment offers a glimpse into Orlando's past. Centrally located near all of downtown Orlando's sports venues. Minutes to US Highway 411 and Interstate 4. Walk to bus lines, Parramore School, more.