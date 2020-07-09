7962 SCHELLING STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities community garden gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access

Desirable Minto Huxley Home featuring an Open Floor Plan, 10ft Ceilings, and a Den/Office/Playroom, located on a HIGHLY DESIRABLE Corner Lot and just FRESHLY PAINTED Interior! Enjoy cooking in your new Dream Kitchen which has an OVERSIZED ISLAND with Granite Countertops, Espresso Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Just off your Kitchen you will find your Formal Dining Space with an EXTENDED BUFFET offering more Storage and Perfect for hosting and entertaining family and friends. Just outside your Beautiful French Doors you will be Pleasantly Surprised by two spacious COVERED LANAIS. Conveniently located upstairs is a spacious Laundry Room with a Sink and Washer and Dryer, Two Bedrooms, One Featuring a Lovely Juliet Balcony, and a Full Bathroom. The Oversized Master Suite offers Tray Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Lots of Windows, and French Doors that Lead Out to your very OWN BALCONY, perfect for your morning coffee or a good book. The Master Bath has a Separate Shower, Soaking Tub, and Dual Sinks. Enjoy your large yard, Large Oversized Attached Two Car Garage with a Driveway, and being Conveniently Located a block from one of the many beautiful Lakes in the community. Rent Includes Basic Cable, up to 1Gig Internet, Lawn Care, Pest Control, Fitness Center, Pool, Community Gardens, and Playgrounds. Garage Apartments Not Included and Currently Leased.