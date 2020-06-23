7932 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Built in 2015 , Featuring a peaceful lakefront park, boat dock, community pool and pocket parks throughout the community, Waters Edge Townhomes in Lake Nona is a rare find. Bursting with countless community amenities, Waters Edge Townhomes themselves encourage a carefree lifestyle, as well as bring unexpected elegance and style in a carefully crafted home.Lawn, YMCA membership, included. Great for families one of the best elementary schools in Orlando. Also has a Clubhouse, Granite countertops, Living room, Playground nearby and 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport.